Legal Eagle: ​What to do when a Child Arrangement Order is breached

Action to take when a Child Arrangement Order is breached. Picture posed by models.

My ex-partner and I went to Court a few years ago for Child Arrangements for our daughter. There is now a court order in place which directed for our daughter to live with me and have direct contact once a week with her father for a few hours during the day. This arrangement has been in place for the last few years, but her father has now refused to return her to my care after an argument between us. What are my options?

If the father has retained the child longer than what is stated on the existing Child Arrangement Order, then this is a breach of the Order, and you can call the police to ensure the return of your daughter.

You will firstly need to call the police and explain to them that there is a Child Arrangement Order in place which the father has breached. The police will likely need a copy of the final Order which you can provide. The police may assist you in ensuring the safe return of your daughter into your care.

If the police cannot assist in returning your daughter, then you should seek the assistance of a solicitor. The solicitor can get in touch with the father and explain to them that they have breached the Order, and the child should be returned otherwise a court application may need to be made.

If the father continues to refuse to return your daughter, you may apply to court to enforce the existing Child Arrangement Order. These matters can be dealt with on an urgent basis. The court may require the father to detail his reasons on why he has failed to return the child. Ultimately, the court will make the decision on enforcing the Child Arrangement Order.

If there are no safeguarding concerns raised, or in other words, if the father does not have a good enough reason to refuse to return the child, the court will likely order for your daughter to be returned immediately.

After your daughter is returned to you, you may seek legal advice from a solicitor as to how contact arrangements should look going forward. If you are fearful that the father may fail to return your daughter again, or if you have other concerns with your daughter in his care, you should consider whether you wish to vary the existing Child Arrangement Order. This may require a further court application.

If the above situation sounds like yours or you have another family matter you would like advice on, please do not hesitate to get in touch on 0191 275 2626 or via email at [email protected]