Legal Eagle: What to do if child arrangements are not working

Communication is key when child arrangements are not working.

What to do if your child arrangements are not working.

The first thing you should do is try and talk to your ex-partner if you are not in agreement with current child arrangements. If you do not feel able to do this, you can instruct a solicitor to write to your ex-partner, setting out your position. If you and your ex-partner still cannot agree on your child arrangements after negotiations, it may be necessary to make an application to the court. Before any application is made, you must attempt mediation and attend a MIAM (mediation information assessment meeting) unless a relevant exemption is applicable.

Applying to court should be the last resort, and therefore mediation and negotiations must be attempted beforehand. If you wanted the court to make decisions on who the child should live with or have contact with, the court may make a Child Arrangements Order. The court may also make two other types of orders, namely a Prohibited Steps Order or a Specific Issue Order. A Prohibited Steps Order can limit which certain parental rights and duties can be exercised. A Specific Issue Order contains directions to resolve a particular issue in dispute in connection with the child.

For any of the above orders, the formal application is called a C100, which requires a court fee to be paid, which is currently £232.00. This application would need to set out which orders you are seeking and the issues relating to your child arrangements.

You may wish to instruct a solicitor to draft the application and represent you throughout the proceedings and negotiations, which can continue up until the first hearing in an attempt to solve matters. If an agreement still cannot be reached before your first hearing, someone will contact you and your ex-partner from the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass). Cafcass aims to work with families and the court to assist in deciding what should happen in cases involving children. If your child is old enough, it could be that Cafcass speaks to your child before the first hearing.

At the end of proceedings, if arrangements cannot be agreed upon, the Court will decide your new child arrangements and set this out in an Order. You and your ex-partner will need to comply with these new arrangements.

