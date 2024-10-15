Legal Eagle: What is a Deprivation of Liberty and how it is authorised

The Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards is the procedure in law when an individual in a hospital or care home lacks the capacity to consent to their care or treatment required to keep them safe.

In certain circumstances, individuals in care homes or hospitals may be deprived of their liberty. Someone is considered as being deprived of their liberty if they are subject to a high level of control/supervision and are not free to leave the premises permanently or go anywhere without permission.

How is a deprivation of liberty authorised?

The Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) is the procedure prescribed in law when an individual in a hospital or care home lacks the capacity to consent to their care or treatment required to keep them safe from harm. The safeguards may only be used if the individual is already in a care home or hospital and their care/treatment will deprive them of their liberty.

For example, an individual may need to be kept away from places or situations where their safety could be at risk, and therefore may need to be restricted from leaving the care home or hospital.

In such circumstances, the local authority must request assessments to be completed for a deprivation of liberty authorisation (also known as a Standard Authorisation).

A Standard Authorisation requires that an individual who is deprived of their liberty is appointed a representative. They are known as the Relevant Person’s Representative (RPR). They are often a family member, friend, or other carer, but they can also be from a paid organisation if there is no one else suitable

Challenging the authorisation

If the individual objects to the standard authorisation they have the right to challenge it.

The supervisory body must review the authorisation if the individual asks them to. Their hospital/care home or RPR can also ask the supervisory body to review the authorisation.

Individuals also have a legal right to appeal against a decision made by the supervisory body under section 21A of the Mental Capacity Act 2005. This involves a judge at the Court of Protection reviewing the standard authorisation to confirm that it is lawful and in the individual’s best interests. The individual’s RPR may make this application for them on their behalf.

We provide legal advice and representation across the North of England to RPR’s or individuals who are deprived of their liberty.

Legal Aid funding is available to individuals who are deprived of their liberty in Section 21A Court of Protection proceedings.

Legal Aid funding is available to individuals who are deprived of their liberty in Section 21A Court of Protection proceedings.