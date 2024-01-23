LEGAL EAGLE: We hope lessons will be learned from miscarriage of justice in Post Office Horizon scandal

More than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were handed criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

To recap, Horizon was introduced by the Post Office in 1999. The system was developed to assist with matters such as accounting and stocktaking.

Sub-postmasters raised complaints about bugs in the system after it falsely reported shortfalls. Despite such concerns and complaints, between 1999 and 2015 the Post Office prosecuted 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses based on information from the Horizon system which indicated offences such as fraud and theft were taking place.

Some of those who were prosecuted were sent to prison for offences including theft. Many suffered significant financial troubles as a result. Lives were ultimately ruined.

It has since come to light that the Horizon system software was faulty. Some of those convicted of crimes they simply had not committed have since campaigned tirelessly to have their cases reconsidered.

Whilst such a legal battle has been won by some to date, only 93 convictions have been overturned. This means there are still hundreds of sub-postmasters subject to wrongful convictions.

A recent television drama covering the above has raised even more awareness of this scandal and has seemingly placed pressure upon the Government to act. This has culminated in emergency laws being announced to "swiftly exonerate and compensate victims".

While the full details of the law have yet to be published, the Government has said it would ultimately amount to a blanket overturning of convictions.

With regards to compensation, there are currently three schemes available including the overturned convictions scheme. This scheme allows those who fall into it to choose to take a £600,000 settlement or can enter more detailed negotiations if they feel such a payment is insufficient.

Our firm, instructed in relation to obtaining compensation, welcome the recent increased media publicity surrounding this scandal and the impact such has had upon seemingly paving the way for those wrongfully convicted to have their convictions now swiftly overturned. We further hope lessons will be learned so such a miscarriage of justice can never take place again.