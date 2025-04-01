Legal Eagle: Time limit to be removed for child sexual abuse claims

Ben Hoare Bell LLP has represented many survivors of child sex abuse. Photo for illustration purposes only

It has been the case for a significant period that to pursue a compensation claim for sexual abuse suffered as a child the survivor would need to issue court proceedings within three years of them becoming 18-years-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the law under the Limitation Act 1980 has allowed a survivor to ask the Court to apply a discretion to their case to remove the above time limit, this has placed a heavy burden upon the survivor to show there are acceptable reasons for the delay in pursuing the claim and to show a fair trial can still take place outside of the prescribed time limits.

We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP were therefore very pleased to read last month that the Government has confirmed they will now implement the recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child sexual Abuse Claims (IICSA) and remove this time limit from such claims. In addition, the above burden will now pass to the Defendant which means the Defendant will need to show that a fair trial cannot take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We anticipate the change in law will allow more claims to proceed for survivors of child sex abuse. At Ben Hoare Bell LLP we have represented many survivors of child sex abuse. Our clients have regularly faced arguments from Defendants that their claims are time barred. To now see a change in the law that will remove this argument from a Defendant’s armoury is very welcome. We now hope the law is swiftly implemented so survivors know where they stand when commencing their claims.

We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP specialise in abuse claims. This includes both representation of individual survivors and group action claims. If you require assistance, please do not hesitate to contact our team via email at [email protected] or via telephone at 0191 565 3112.