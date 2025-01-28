Legal Eagle: Three requirements to be eligible to access Legal Aid

Seek advice to see whether you are eligible for Legal Aid.

Are you eligible for legal aid funding? The Legal Aid Agency has set three requirements to be eligible for legal aid.

The Means Test: You must be on a low income to be eligible for funding. If you, however, receive a certain benefit, you can passport the means test. The benefits are as follows: Universal Credit, Income Support, Income-Based Job Seeker's Allowance, Income-Related Employment Support Allowance, and Guarantee Credit.

If you do not receive passporting benefits, you will have to meet the below thresholds.

Your gross income must not exceed £2,657 per month.

Your disposable income is your net income minus expenditures, including any housing costs, maintenance payments, child-care costs, and fixed allowances for dependents. Your disposable income must not exceed £733 per month.

If your monthly disposable income is over £316 but under £733, you will have to contribute monthly to the funding. This would be a lower amount than your legal costs and calculated as a percentage over £316.

Your capital includes any assets in your name, including properties, cars, savings, or anything else of value. This must not exceed £8,000. Similarly with the disposable income criteria, if your capital is over £3,000, you will have to contribute a lump sum, which is calculated as a percentage over £3,000.

There are exceptions to the capital test. If you have only one car and this is for day-to-day use, you will not be expected to include this as your capital. If you have a property, or a share in a property, then only the equity in that property will be considered as your capital. This is the value of the property minus the outstanding mortgage multiplied by your share of the property. The Legal Aid Agency applies a £100,000 mortgage disregard on the property. If the property is going to be subject to any financial settlement and this is what you are seeking legal advice on, then a further £100,000 will be deducted.

The Merits Test: You must have sufficient benefit to your case, i.e., there must be a sufficient likelihood of success, which is 50% or more.

LASPO Evidence: You must have evidence that you are the victim of domestic abuse or there is a child at risk. This can come in the form of a professional letter (doctor, charity, social services). Other such evidence may be a police caution/conviction, protective injunction, or child protection assessment.

When all three requirements are not needed: All three requirements do not have to be satisfied in cases where there is Local Authority involvement, such as in PLO or Care Proceedings, where none of the requirements have to be satisfied.

In cases where you wish to seek advice on a Non-Molestation Order, you do not need LASPO evidence; however, a means and merits assessment will be required.

If you are unsure about your eligibility, please contact us at Ben Hoare Bell LLP on 0191 5653112 or via email at [email protected] to obtain more information.