Legal Eagle: The Post Office Horizon scandal compensation

A supporter outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London in 2021 following a court ruling clearing subpostmasters of convictions for theft and false accounting. Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Horizon was introduced by the Post Office in 1999. The system was developed to assist with matters such as accounting and stocktaking. Sub-postmasters have previously raised complaints about bugs in the system after it falsely reported shortfalls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite such concerns and complaints, between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses based on information from the Horizon system, which indicated offences such as fraud and theft were taking place.

Some of those who were prosecuted were sent to prison for offences including theft. Many suffered significant financial troubles as a result. Lives were ultimately ruined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has since come to light that the Horizon system software was faulty. Some of those convicted of crimes they simply had not committed have since campaigned tirelessly to have their cases reconsidered.

Whilst such a legal battle had been won by some, as of early last year only 93 convictions had been overturned. This meant there were still hundreds of sub-postmasters subject to wrongful convictions.

A television drama that aired last year covering the above raised even more awareness of this scandal and placed pressure upon the government to act.

This culminated in emergency laws being passed to "swiftly exonerate and compensate victims.". This ultimately led to a blanket overturning of convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With regards to compensation, there are currently several schemes available, including the overturned convictions scheme.

This scheme allows those who fall into it to choose to take a £600,000.00 settlement or can enter more detailed negotiations if they feel such a payment is insufficient.

Our firm, instructed in relation to obtaining compensation, welcomed the above, which has helped pave the way for those wrongfully convicted to have their convictions overturned and obtain compensation.

We further hope lessons will be learnt so such a miscarriage of justice can never take place again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have been impacted by the Post Office Horizon Scandal and are in need of advice, please do not hesitate to contact our firm. You can contact us on 0191 565 3112 or email [email protected]. Visit www.benhoarebell.co.uk for further information.