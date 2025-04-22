Legal Eagle: Seek advice when a marriage breaks down and it impacts on the family home and a child

Seek advice to see what you can do to protect your home and family when a marriage breaks down.

My husband and I have been married for three years and lived together in our home throughout our marriage with our little boy. It is jointly owned but we separated a few weeks ago but are both still living in the home. We have agreed that I will be the main carer for our son as I work part time. My husband works full time and makes a lot more money than I do. I want to stay in the home and for him to leave. Since we separated, he has been verbally aggressive toward me and my little boy. I am worried that his behaviour is escalating and he might hurt me. I am scared for the safety of me and my son. He has a lot of family, but I would have nowhere to go if I were to leave. What options do I have?

In the first instance you must consider whether these issues can be resolved outside of court, by coming to an agreement with your husband. Does he agree to you remaining in the home and him leaving? You may wish to instruct a solicitor to write to him, asking him to leave the property, so that you and your son can remain in it.

Mediation should also be attempted to reach an agreement in relation to the living arrangements.

Should this be unsuccessful, a Court application could be made for an Occupation Order. In your case, you could make an application for an Order restricting your husband’s right to enter or reside in the property.

The Court would need to consider whether the order needs to be made, to prevent significant harm to you and your son. In doing so, the Court must consider any harm which would be suffered by your husband and/or son, if the Order is made. This is known as the balance of harm test.

If you and/or your son will suffer greater harm if the order is not made, than your husband and/or son will suffer if the Order is made, then the Court must make the order.

The Court will weigh up the circumstances to assess whether the Order needs to be made. In your case, you earn significantly less money than your husband, have a child in your full-time care and have nowhere else to live if you leave the property. The Court will also consider the risks posed to you and your child, by your husband’s ongoing behaviour. This suggests that you may have a strong case and may be able to satisfy the balance of harm test.

However, it is difficult to fully understand the position without knowing more information about your husband, as the Court would consider his personal circumstances also.

If the test is not met, the court may still make an order if they feel it is necessary, taking into account any relevant circumstances.

These orders tend to last only 6 months, so will offer short term assistance if granted.

In terms of long-term arrangements, you should also seek legal advice in relation to divorce matters and matrimonial finances. You and your husband will still both own the property and have financial interest, even if an occupation order is in place.

The property and any other assets held by you or your husband, will need to be considered so you can reach a fair settlement and can sever the financial bond between you. Again, out of court resolution will need to be considered, before financial remedy proceedings are issued.

You may also wish to seek legal advice in relation to Non-Molestation Orders, which are protective orders to prevent your husband from subjecting you to abuse, harassment or violence. a solicitor will be able to discuss your situation in full and advise you as to whether there are grounds for a Non-Molestation Order at this time.

If you would like more information, please contact us on 0191 565 3112 or [email protected] for advice on all Family Law issues.