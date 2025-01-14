Legal Eagle: Responsibility is with parents on birth certificate

The legal procedures when a parent wishes to introduce their child to a new partner.

Can I stop my children’s father from introducing the children to his new partner?

When answering this question, it is important to know whether your children’s father has parental responsibility for the children.

The two most common ways of a father having parental responsibility is either being on the children’s birth certificates or being married to you when they were born.

There are other ways of obtaining parental responsibility, but it is not necessary to go into this here.

If you are not sure whether the father has parental responsibility, please seek legal advice on this.

If their father does not have parental responsibility it is up to you, and anyone else who might have parental responsibility, to authorise who the children spend time with and therefore, yes, you can stop the children from spending time with the new partner.

If their father does have parental responsibility for them, then the starting point is that it is up to their father who the children will spend time with when they are within his care.

However, if you have legitimate concerns, it is worth sharing these with your children’s father to see if your concerns can be resolved or whether a compromise can be reached.

Sometimes the concerns you have might be about the safeguarding of the children because you believe that the new partner is a risk to the children.

Once again, in these circumstances you should share your concerns with the children’s father.

While it is up to their father to decide who the children spend time with while they are in his care it is also up to the father to safeguard the children while they are in his care, and he may be receptive to your concerns.

If the father is not receptive to your concerns your priority should always be to safeguard the children, and you should take immediate steps to do this. This could involve stopping contact.

At this stage we would always advise seeking legal advice as to what steps are reasonable to take.

If the above situation sounds similar to yours or you have another family matter, you would like advice on please do not hesitate to get in touch on 0191 275 2626 or via email at [email protected]