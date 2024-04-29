LEGAL EAGLE: Police cultures must change so all crime victims get respect

Scales of Justice.

Paul Wells was killed in a vicious and unprovoked knife attack. Richard Matthews was convicted of the killing and received an indefinite Hospital order. He is now detained in a secure psychiatric hospital receiving treatment.

We represent Paul Wells’ family who are seeking an inquest to provide answers. Unfortunately, the Wells family’s pain was compounded by the actions of Police following Paul’s killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Officer at the time, P.C. Lewis Wood, shared photographs of Paul’s murder scene with his family and friends; reminiscent of the photographs shared by Metropolitan Police Officers in the case of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry who were found stabbed to death in June 2020 in a London Park.

The Met Officers, P.C. Jaffer and P.C. Lewis, were jailed for 33 months in December 2021. They were sentenced to 33 months imprisonment.

In April 2024 – nearly four years after Paul’s killing – former Police Officer Lewis Wood was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court to 28 months imprisonment for the unlawful sharing of data including images of Paul’s murder scene.

In this case Avon & Somerset Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall stated that they had charged Wood following their “significant investigations” and as a result Wood will never have a policing role again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no acknowledgement of the significant delays by Avon & Somerset in investigating the matter.

Sadly, this is just one of many recent cases in which Officers have discredited their Force and policing in general with social media posts. We can only hope cultures change with ALL victims and their families receiving the respect they deserve.

As I finished writing this article The Times published an open letter from Emma Webber, whose son was killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham on 13 June 2023.

I encourage you to read Emma Webber’s letter available online.