LEGAL EAGLE: 'Planning Together for Children Course' helps separated parents agree on a parenting plan

The purpose of the programme is to encourage parents to try and think about their disputes from the children’s perspective and to learn how the conflict between adults may have a detrimental impact on the youngster.

The Planning Together for Children Course is a new course which is replacing what was previously known as SPIP (Separated Parents Information Programme), which you may have heard of. Either the Judge or a CAFCASS officer can make a referral for parents to attend the course if they are involved in court proceedings – parents are not expected to attend together.

The course also encourages parents to reach their own agreement in an online parenting plan. The plan can record any aspect of arrangements for the children, such as where they spend their time, how you will make decisions for example on which school they go to or on medical issues, how holiday time will be split, where they will spend birthdays and Christmases etc.

Ultimately the aim is to help parents who are having difficulties communicating and agreeing on child arrangements to see if there is an alternative approach which they could take. In the long term this should help both the parents and the children by reducing conflict.

When you are referred to a SPIP or Planning Together for Children Course by the court, we would always advise you to engage with this; it may reflect badly on you in the eyes of the Judge if you do not, but in addition there can be some real advantages and positive outcomes by attending the course for you, your children and the family as a whole.