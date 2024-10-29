Legal Eagle: Personal injury compensation claims - guidance and advice

If you are involved in an accident at work, get names and contact details for any witnesses as they may be useful should there be any disputes.

Personal injury can be caused by many things including accidents at work and trips/slips. If an accident occurs and you think someone may be at fault, there are some preliminary steps that you should consider taking prior to contacting a solicitor.

At the Scene of the Incident

Obtain names and contact details for any witnesses. These may be useful as if an opponent disputes that they were at fault, your solicitor may be able to contact witnesses and obtain statements from them as to how the accident occurred.

As Soon as Possible Afterwards

Write down your account of what happened. This can be useful to do whilst the circumstances are fresh in your mind.

Personal injury claims can take many years to conclude. By having a contemporaneous account of the incident, this reduces the likelihood of an opponent arguing that your recollection of the accident is hindered due to the passage of time.

Take photographs of whatever caused your accident and photographs of your injuries.

Keep a record of any places where you received medical advice/treatment. This information will be useful to any Solicitor pursuing a claim on your behalf.

Contact a solicitor regarding a potential claim as a matter of urgency. Any claims arising from an injury must be brought within three years of the incident occurring. It is therefore essential that you seek legal advice as soon as possible.

The above should not be taken to be an exhaustive list of the steps that should be taken in every claim. However, consideration of the above can be helpful to a prospective claim. Your solicitor will be able to advise on any further steps that are necessary to progress your claim.

Once you have contacted a solicitor, they will usually obtain a copy of any evidence you have and will obtain a signed statement from you outlining the incident circumstances. Once your signed instructions have been obtained, your solicitor will obtain the opponent’s details and at that point either submit the claim via an online portal or, in certain circumstances, via a letter of claim to the opponent. Once a response is received from the opponent, your solicitor would then advise you as to the next steps.

If you have unfortunately been injured, you may be able to take legal action. At Ben Hoare Bell LLP we have experience in dealing with a variety of personal injury claims. If you wish to enquire about making a claim for compensation, please contact our Personal Injury department on 0191 565 3112 or via email at [email protected]