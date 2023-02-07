LEGAL EAGLE: Mother got pressure sores in hospital after having knee op; is there anything we can do?

“The wounds now need to be regularly dressed.”

The wounds now need to be regularly dressed and she has been told it may be many months before the wounds are likely to heal during which time she needs regular visits from district nurses. We also understand that she is likely to be left with scarring. What are pressure sores and is there anything we can do?

Pressure sores develop when the blood supply does not get to an area of skin that is not relieved from pressure. Heels and the base of the back are particularly vulnerable. Generally pressure sores can be avoided by adequate nursing care including a detailed assessment of the patient, pressure relieving equipment such as air mattresses, regular reviews and positional changes.

Sometimes pressure injuries can be unavoidable but this is quite rare. Many hospitals now have a Tissue Viability Nurse who looks out for signs of pressure sores and takes appropriate action.

Pressure sores can be very nasty and, as in your mother’s case, can lead to delayed recovery and scarring. If you are concerned about what has happened then you should consider making a formal complaint to the hospital under the NHS complaints procedure.

This should provide a detailed explanation as to how the pressure sores developed. Complaints should be made as soon as possible but can be made up to 12 months after the treatment in hospital was concluded. You can obtain help with complaints if needed from a solicitor or North East Independent Complaints Advocacy.

Your mother may also be entitled to bring a claim for compensation if she can establish that the nursing care she received was below an acceptable standard and she can show that it was the poor standard of that care that brought about the pressure sores in the first instance.

Please bear in mind that you generally only have three years from the date of the treatment complained of to start court proceedings so you should contact a solicitor as soon as possible and who is accredited by the Law Society or AvMA for undertaking clinical or edical negligence. We have a team of very experienced solicitors with such accreditation at Ben Hoare Bell LLP.