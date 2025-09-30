Legal Eagle: Making a claim for compensation after an assault

There are some criteria that you must meet before the CICA can pay you compensation.

I was recently assaulted by a member of the public and injured – can I claim compensation?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have been the victim of a violent crime, the government has a scheme called the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) which can make compensation payments for the injuries you’ve suffered.

There are some criteria that you must meet before the CICA can pay you compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You must have reported the crime to the Police and must have helped the Police pursue the offender. This could be through making a witness statement or attending Court as a witness. However, your attacker does not need to have been charged or found guilty for you to make a CICA claim. You might not even know who caused your injuries, but you could still submit a claim.

Most CICA claims must be submitted within two years of your injuries happening. The CICA can make an exception to this 2-year rule, but only with very good reason.

You must not have any ‘unspent’ criminal convictions. This generally means you can’t have any recent convictions, or any very serious convictions from the past. This can be a complicated criteria, and it’s always best to double-check to see whether any conviction you have is spent, because you may still be able to submit a CICA claim.

The CICA make awards based on a tariff. This awards different amounts of compensation based on the type of injury you suffered. If you suffered multiple injuries, you might receive some compensation for up to three of the most serious injuries you sustained. This can include physical and mental injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You might also be able to claim for other ways your injury has affected you. For example, the CICA could award you compensation if you have had to stop working temporarily or permanently because of your injury, if you’ve needed any special equipment to help you cope with your injury, or if you’ve needed to have any adaptations made to your property.

In some circumstances, as well as a CICA claim, you might be able to claim against the individual who caused your injuries as well.

We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP have the appropriate expertise in CICA claims and claims against individuals for injuries as a result of violent crime. Please contact us on 0191 565 3112 or [email protected] for assistance.