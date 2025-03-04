Legal Eagle: Long-term care requirements for a child could be the result of clinical negligence

Seek legal advice if a child needs long-term care after a difficult birth.

My daughter was born four weeks early and was very ill in the first weeks of her life. I had a very difficult delivery and was in labour a long time. In the end it was decided after a long time being concerned about the heartbeat monitor for my daughter that I needed a caesarean section, which went ahead quickly.

My daughter is now seven-years-old and I would not be without her, but she needs a lot of care because from birth she has suffered from brain damage affecting her development and mobility. I am worried about what will happen when I am no longer able to look after her and worry that the help we get from the local authority might not continue. What can I do to make sure my daughter is looked after in the future?

You should contact a solicitor as soon as you can but make sure the solicitor specialises in clinical negligence and is a member of the Law Society or AvMA (Actions against Medical Accidents) Panels.

It must be very hard to think about your daughter’s future as I am sure you have done everything for her and have concerns about that continuing. There is no guarantee that a compensation claim will provide money to look after your daughter in the way you would want but if the care that you received at the birth was substandard and this caused your daughter’s injuries then the amount of compensation due would mainly be aimed at covering all her past care and would hopefully be sufficient to cover the cost of her future care.

There needs to be a full investigation with the input of independent medical experts giving their opinion on what happened and whether any delay caused the problems for your daughter.

The individual doctors and nurses who looked after you and your daughter after birth would be highly unlikely to be blamed for anything, so you need not worry about that.

It is not too late to do anything. Generally, claims for injury must be brought within three years or if the claimant is a child before they are 21. If the person making the claim does not have enough understanding to manage their own affairs, then the courts waive the time limit altogether but do not delay because if your daughter is eligible for compensation she should benefit from it as soon as possible

At Ben Hoare Bell LLP we specialise in clinical negligence. If you require assistance, please contact us on 0191 565 3112 or via email at [email protected]