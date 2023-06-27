LEGAL EAGLE: If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim

If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation.

In the last few years hundreds of survivors of this abusive regime have built up the courage to come forward and report what happened to them. Allegations of sexual and physical abuse committed by former officers of Kirklevington Detention Centre have been made to Cleveland Police. This has led to Cleveland Police instigating their own criminal investigation into the abuse, named Operation Magnolia. As part of the ongoing complex Police investigation officers have been obtaining statements from survivors. The criminal investigation remains on-going.

We are instructed by a significant number of survivors to pursue claims for compensation arising from abuse suffered at Kirklevington Detention Centre. It is clear from experiences of speaking with survivors that the actions of former officers of Kirklevington Detention Centre have had a significant impact upon them and they are still suffering from their actions to this day.

We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP have a team of highly specialist lawyers to assist you in obtaining the best level of compensation possible for the abuse you suffered.

If you are interested in pursuing a claim, please do not hesitate to contact us via telephone on 0191 565 3112 or by email to [email protected]. Visit www.benhoarebell.co.uk for further information.