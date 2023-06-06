LEGAL EAGLE: Hospital core services identified as in need of improvement

The Care Quality Commission carried out assessments in 2022 concentrating on maternity services along with medical wards and also a detailed consideration of the hospital trust’s core services.

Unfortunately, the commission identified various issues on patient safety that were related to the hospital’s core services and it decided to carry out an inspection.

The trust’s management were given details of the concerns and they assured the commission that immediate action had been taken.

The commission carried out a second inspection of those core services, but it was identified that significant improvement in some of the areas had not been made.

This meant that the hospitals’ core services that were previously given a rating of ‘good’ were downgraded to ‘requires improvement’. The final report showed there was a significant percentage of the 30 core services provided across seven locations that required improvement.

The concern is not only the below standard service but the failure to address them. A common problem I see as a practitioner in clinical negligence is that the patient risk assessments are often not prepared or, when prepared, are not adequate.

There are many occasions when a failure to properly address risk assessments leads to breaches of the duty of care owed to patients when they are receiving treatment at the hospital.

I expect that following the downgrading of the level of service that the leaders of the trust will do as they stated they would last year and make the necessary improvements to return the hospital to a better rating which may reassure patients.

Should you have concerns about care received at the hospitals in question, or any other hospital for that matter, it is important that these issues are raised with the trust directly.