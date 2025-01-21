Legal Eagle: Guidance on the Criminal Injury Compensation Authority

CICA claims can take some time to finish and can involve multiple steps, legal advice is crucial to making a claim.

The Criminal Injury Compensation Authority (CICA) is a government body set up to compensate victims of violent crime – the definition of which is contained in the CICA scheme and includes many different things e.g. physical and sexual assaults.

The CICA has a tariff of injuries and the amount of compensation an applicant is awarded is calculated by reference to the injury they sustained.

There are set awards for each injury and to be compensated, an applicant must have suffered an injury that is included within the tariff.

In addition, to qualify for the scheme the crime must be reported to the police and the applicant must fully co-operate with the police investigation.

Non-co-operation with the police investigation could include things like refusing to provide a statement to the police or refusing to co-operate with their enquiries.

The CICA scheme considers an applicant’s character and if the applicant has previous convictions, this could lead to the CICA reducing or refusing to make any award of compensation.

However, the rules regarding when the CICA will consider previous convictions are complex and it may be useful in that situation to contact a solicitor who will be able to advise you if you are likely to qualify for the CICA scheme.

It is important to note that CICA claims must be submitted no later than two years after the date of the incident.

Unless there are very special circumstances, the claim is likely to fail if it is submitted after two years.

If you were a child at the time of the incident, the application must be made: a) in the case of an incident reported to the police before the applicant’s 18th birthday within the period ending on their 20th birthday; or b) in the case of an incident reported to the police after the applicant’s 18th birthday within two years after the date of the first report to the police in respect of the incident.

CICA claims can take some time to finish and can involve multiple steps.

At Ben Hoare Bell LLP we have experience in dealing with Criminal Injury Compensation Authority claims.

If you have been a victim of violent crime and wish to make a claim for compensation, please contact our Personal Injury department on 0191 565 3112 or via email at [email protected]