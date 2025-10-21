Legal Eagle: Guidance on arrangements for children when the parents have separated and get a new partner

Parental disagreements regarding the children need to be resolved amicably. Picture posed by models

I have six and three-year-old daughters and I am separated from their father. We agreed that he has contact with the children every other weekend. Recently he told me that his new girlfriend will be moving in with him. I have told him that I am not happy for the children to go there and stay as I don’t know anything about his girlfriend. My older daughter has started to say she does not want to go and I think this might be because of his girlfriend. I don’t want to force her to go if she is not happy to go. Can he legally force me to send her?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under UK family law, both parents who have parental responsibility have the right to be involved in their children’s lives so long as it is safe for the children. The law presumes that it is in the best interest of the child to have a meaningful relationship with both parents.

As contact is established and going well so far, unless there are genuine welfare or safeguarding concerns about the father’s new partner, there is no reason that contact should not continue. There is no legal requirement for the father to seek your permission before introducing a new partner and it is to his credit that he has informed you in advance about the plan for her to move in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understandable that you are concerned, however the family court would take the view that where there are no safeguarding concerns, children should be encouraged to have contact with and retain a relationship with both parents. It may be that you daughter is struggling to adjust emotionally to the change and she should be supported with this.

If you have genuine concerns about the father’s new girlfriend and believe that the children would be placed at risk by spending time with her then you have a duty to protect the children and you should raise any concerns with the father.

Is it possible to meet the new girlfriend so that you can get to know her and hopefully set aside any concerns? If you were to stop or limit contact just on the basis that you do not know anything her, you risk being viewed as obstructing contact which may lead the father to make an application for a Child Arrangements Order (CAO) to maintain his contact with the children.

If the above situation sounds similar to yours or you have another family matter you would like advice on, please do not hesitate to get in touch on 0191 275 2626 or via email at [email protected].