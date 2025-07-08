Legal Eagle: Guidance and advice on proving poossible medical negligence
The solicitor you contacted should be a specialist Clinical Negligence lawyer. The solicitor should be a member of either the Law Society Clinical Negligence Panel or AvMA Panel.
Most will tell you to make a complaint. This might help you to understand why the fracture was missed initially. A claim can follow at that point, the solicitor should explain clearly what you need to do. They will obtain your records and X-rays. Then instruct an independent expert or experts to review them and perhaps examine you. The expert will tell you if the fracture should have been diagnosed initially and if it has affected your injury. You need to prove both. If this is the case the solicitor will write to the hospital. If they accept your claim the solicitor will try to agree the compensation with them including any loss of earnings. If they do not accept the claim, if you cannot agree the compensation, court proceedings might have to be issued. Eventually a Judge would decide, if the hospital were negligent and if so the level of compensation to be paid.
The solicitor should explain how this would be funded and what it might cost. You may have legal expenses insurance or could pursue your claim on a no win no fee basis.
You should also get advice about benefits to replace earnings you have lost.
Generally, you have three years from the date that you should have known you might have a claim to issue proceedings at court. Do not delay.
If you are still unclear about anything, ask the solicitor if they have fact sheets or other information you can read to help you understand.
