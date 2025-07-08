Legal Eagle: Guidance and advice on proving poossible medical negligence

Records and x-rays will be required to take a case of medical negligence forward.

I hurt my elbow when I fell recently. When I went to casualty I was given an X-ray and told it was bruised and sprained. I carried on at work which involves a lot of lifting. The pain did not improve. Eventually I went to my GP, he sent me for another X-ray. A bone in my elbow is fractured and I think they said the fracture could be seen on the first X-ray and I will need an operation. I will be off work. I contacted a solicitor. I do not really understand what he was talking about. I am worried it will cost a lot to pursue a claim and I will not get my loss of earnings back.

The solicitor you contacted should be a specialist Clinical Negligence lawyer. The solicitor should be a member of either the Law Society Clinical Negligence Panel or AvMA Panel.

Most will tell you to make a complaint. This might help you to understand why the fracture was missed initially. A claim can follow at that point, the solicitor should explain clearly what you need to do. They will obtain your records and X-rays. Then instruct an independent expert or experts to review them and perhaps examine you. The expert will tell you if the fracture should have been diagnosed initially and if it has affected your injury. You need to prove both. If this is the case the solicitor will write to the hospital. If they accept your claim the solicitor will try to agree the compensation with them including any loss of earnings. If they do not accept the claim, if you cannot agree the compensation, court proceedings might have to be issued. Eventually a Judge would decide, if the hospital were negligent and if so the level of compensation to be paid.

The solicitor should explain how this would be funded and what it might cost. You may have legal expenses insurance or could pursue your claim on a no win no fee basis.

You should also get advice about benefits to replace earnings you have lost.

Generally, you have three years from the date that you should have known you might have a claim to issue proceedings at court. Do not delay.

If you are still unclear about anything, ask the solicitor if they have fact sheets or other information you can read to help you understand.

Here at Ben Hoare Bell LLP we specialise in medical negligence work. If this situation sounds similar to yours or you have any other medical negligence enquiry, please do not hesitate to contact us on 0191 565 3112 or via email at [email protected].