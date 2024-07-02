LEGAL EAGLE: Financial aid can be available when applying for a divorce

There are several different types of financial support available when applying for a divorce and to reach a financial settlement.

I want to apply for a divorce from my husband, but I cannot afford to pay for a solicitor. Can I obtain legal aid?

There are several different types of financial support available when you are applying for a divorce and to reach a financial settlement, namely Help with Fees, Legal Help and Legal Aid. Eligibility for all forms of financial assistance is based on your income and a means test will be carried out. You may be eligible if you receive certain benefits, are on a low income and you have no or only a small amount of savings or investments.

Help with Fees – If you pass the means test you may not have to pay the Court application fee to start your divorce (currently £593.00). You must apply for Help with Fees when you make your divorce application. This can be done online, and further details can be found on the gov.uk website.

Legal Help – Legal Help provides funding for legal advice and assistance to help you apply for a divorce as well as advice on any financial issues in relation to the divorce. This can include liaising with your spouse or their legal representation, negotiating a financial agreement and helping you to finalise the divorce.

Legal Aid – An application for Legal Aid can be made if you and your spouse are unable to reach an agreement on finances and an application needs to be made to the court for the issues to be resolved and final settlement reached.

In addition, to receive Legal Help or Legal Aid you will also need to be able to evidence if you have been a victim of Domestic Abuse. This would have to be confirmed in a letter from a professional such as your GP, the police or a support worker. Unfortunately, Legal Aid and Legal Help is not available unless you have been a victim of Domestic Abuse.

It is important however, to be aware from the outset that even if you are eligible for Legal Help or Legal Aid, you may need to repay your legal costs if you receive a financial settlement or retain property.