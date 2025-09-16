Legal Eagle: Explanation of a Community Treatment Order

A Community Treatment Order will be made when your clinical team decides that you no longer need to be detained in hospital.

A Community Treatment Order (CTO) is an order that allows someone to receive supervised treatment in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CTO will be made when your clinical team decides that you no longer need to be detained in hospital, but it is necessary for certain conditions to be imposed to ensure you remain well while you are in the community.

There are two mandatory conditions attached to all CTOs. You must: Make yourself available to meet your Responsible Clinician (RC) when your CTO is due for renewal; and You must be available for a second-opinion doctor to see you if necessary to check that you are getting the right treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do not comply with these mandatory conditions, your RC has the power to immediately recall you to hospital.

Your RC can also add other conditions, which will depend on your circumstances. For example, you may be required to attend appointments with the community team or comply with your medication.

Your RC has the power to recall you to hospital if they believe that you require treatment and that there is a risk of harm to your health and safety, or to the health and safety of others if you are not recalled.

What will happen if I am recalled back to hospital? – In the event you are recalled, you can be kept in hospital for up to 72 hours. During this time, your RC will meet with you and decide to either release you back into the community on the CTO or decide it is necessary for you to stay in hospital. If you remain in hospital, the CTO will be revoked, and you will be placed back on a section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long will a Community Treatment Order last? – A CTO initially lasts for six months from the date of the Order. As you approach the end of the six-month period, you will be invited to meet with your RC for assessment. If the RC believes that you need to stay on the CTO, they can extend the order for up to six months. Thereafter, if the RC still deems it necessary for you to be on a CTO, they can renew the order every twelve months.

The CTO will remain in place until it is discharged.

When can I be discharged from a Community Treatment Order? – There are different ways in which a person can be discharged from a CTO. Firstly, your RC can decide to discharge you for the CTO at any time if they decide it is no longer necessary to have the power to recall you to hospital.

You also have the right to appeal to the Mental Health Tribunal (MHT) who have the power to discharge you.

You are only able to apply to the MHT once during each renewal period of the CTO. This means you can apply to the MHT for discharge once within the first six months of the CTO, once within the second six months of the CTO, and once every twelve months thereafter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also appeal against the CTO to the hospital managers at any time.

What powers do my family have? – Under the Mental Health Act, certain rights are imposed on the family member deemed your nearest relative. If your nearest relative wishes to discharge you from the CTO, they can write to the hospital managers. Your RC does have the power to prevent your discharge if they believe you are likely to be a danger to yourself or others if the CTO is revoked. This is called a barring order. In the event that the RC issues a barring order, it will be up to the hospital managers to consider the evidence put forward by the RC and decide if the CTO should continue.

Ben Hoare Bell LLP has specialist Mental Health Solicitors who can help with issues surrounding Mental Health law. To speak to a solicitor please contact us on 0191 275 2626 or email [email protected].