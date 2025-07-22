Legal Eagle: Expert tips on how to make a criminal injuries claim

The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority is a government body that compensates victims of violent crime. Photo posed by models

The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) is a government body that compensates victims of violent crime. The definition of what constitutes a violent crime is very wide and includes things such as physical or mental injuries and witnessing a crime happen to a loved one.

A CICA claim should be made within two years of the date the crime occurred. The CICA has a discretion to allow claims after this date however strong justification for the delay would be required. If a person was a child at the time the crime occurred and the incident was only reported to the police when they were an adult, the claim must be made within two years of the first report to the police.

CICA eligibility rules are complex and this article is not intended to provide any in depth guidance. As a brief overview, the crime must be reported to the Police as soon as possible after it occurred and the person affected by the crime must co-operate with the Police investigation. This means things like failing to provide a statement to the Police may lead to the CICA concluding a person has not co-operated with the Police investigation and the CICA may refuse to make any award.

The CICA will also consider the applicants behaviour and involvement in the incident. If the CICA feel the applicant contributed to the incident in some way e.g. deliberately provoked a fight, then the CICA may decide to withhold or reduce an award. A person’s criminal history is also relevant and the CICA have discretion to withhold or reduce an award on the basis of a person’s criminal history. The rules are complex and not all convictions are considered, however an extensive criminal history is likely to lead to the CICA rejecting the claim or making a lower award.

You may also have the option of making a claim against the perpetrator of the crime. Whether such a claim is viable will likely depend upon if the perpetrator has sufficient assets to compensate you for the injuries caused. In any case, specialist legal advice is essential.

CICA claims can be complicated and can take a significant amount of time to conclude. At Ben Hoare Bell LLP we have assisted people to make CICA claims for all manner of incidents including being attacked in their own home, attacked in the street and being sexually assaulted.