Legal Eagle: ​Compensation claims following an allergic reaction

Compensation claims can be made for an allergic reaction.

Last week it was Allergy Awareness week. According to Allergy UK, ‘allergies are on the rise and by 2026 it’s estimated that one in two people in Europe will be living with an allergy’.

There are many different allergies including food allergies.

Allergic reactions can be very severe and including symptoms like nausea, diarrhoea and swelling.

A severe allergic reaction could cause anaphylaxis which is a potentially life-threatening reaction.

A person may have a potential compensation claim if they inform a food/drink provider of their allergy prior to purchasing the product and they are then negligently given a product which contains the ingredient they are allergic to.

Common examples include ordering food in a shop or restaurant or being exposed to an allergen whilst on a plane.

The value of any claim would depend upon the diagnosis and prognosis given by a medical practitioner with expertise in this area.

It is important to remember that any claims arising from an injury must be brought within three years of the incident occurring.

The sooner you contact a solicitor the better though as more evidence is likely to be available at earlier stage than if you let matters stagnate.

Such evidence could include CCTV footage, contemporaneous accounts from witnesses and accident book entries.

It is therefore essential that you seek legal advice as soon as possible so potentially crucial evidence for your case can be preserved.

If you have experienced such a situation or any other personal injury and wish to consider making a claim for compensation, please do not hesitate to contact us.

At Ben Hoare Bell LLP we have specialist experience in personal injury claims including allergy compensation claims.

We can be contacted on 0191 565 3112 or via email at [email protected]