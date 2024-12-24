Legal Eagle: Compensation claims continue for abuse at Kirklevington Detention Centre

If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation.

Kirklevington Detention Centre was a government run detention centre for 14 to 17-year-old boys between the 1960s and 1990s. During its period of operation boys were brutally assaulted by officers.

In the last 10 years more than 700 survivors of this abusive regime have built up the courage to come forward and report what happened to them. Allegations of sexual and physical abuse committed by former officers of Kirklevington Detention Centre have been made to Cleveland Police. This led to Cleveland Police instigating their own criminal investigation into the abuse, named Operation Magnolia.

As part of the ongoing Police investigation officers have been obtaining statements from survivors. The criminal investigation remains on-going with multiple former officers being subject to investigation.

We are instructed by a significant number of survivors to pursue claims for compensation arising from abuse suffered at Kirklevington Detention Centre. Those numbers continue to increase.

We are assisting survivors with claims against the Ministry of Justice and Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) applications. We have significant experience in this area having represented hundreds of survivors of the Medomsley Detention Centre abuse scandal.

It is clear from experiences of speaking with survivors that the actions of former officers of Kirklevington Detention Centre have had a significant impact upon them and they are still suffering from their actions to this day.

If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation. We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP have a team of highly specialist lawyers to assist you in obtaining the best level of compensation possible for the abuse you suffered.

If you are interested in pursuing a claim, please do not hesitate to contact us via telephone on 0191 565 3112 or by email to [email protected]