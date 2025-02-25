Legal Eagle: ​Can I get a Non-Molestation Order on ex-boyfriend?

​My ex-boyfriend hasn’t stopped contacting me for the past year since we broke-up. He’s been on my street and outside my work. The last incident happened during the Christmas period – what can I do?

When considering whether a Non-Molestation Order (NMO) would be the appropriate response to a situation and likely to be approved by the Court, there are a number of factors to consider: Whether the person you want the order against is an ‘associated person’. Whether there is a genuine threat of harm. How long ago the last incident occurred.

A NMO is a serious order which is designed to be used in serious circumstances and to avoid an emergency/escalation.

It can largely limit the respondent’s actions by way of restricting their movements, preventing them making contact with you etc. These conditions should only be put in place where there is a risk of genuine harm occurring.

There must also have been a recent event within the past month to demonstrate that there is an active risk of harm.

In the above circumstances, an ex-partner does fit within the remit of a ‘associated person’. This can include those who are/were married, cohabiting or living in the same household as a couple. This also expands further than romantic relationships to family members/anyone who has had a significant relationship with the Applicant.

However, in this case, as there have been no active incidents for over a month, a NMO is unlikely to be put into force by the courts. In these circumstances, it may be more appropriate for a domestic abuse advice appointment where alternative options can be discussed.

A warning letter can be a helpful tool to prevent further contact. However, if there has been a period of no contact, a warning letter may not have the intended effect and instead cause the other side to begin making contact once again. This must be considered on a case-by-case basis.

If the above situation sounds similar to yours or you have another family matter you would like advice on, please do not hesitate to get in touch on 0191 275 2626 or via email at [email protected]