LEGAL EAGLE: Can I claim compensation after keyhole surgery damage that has had a devastating impact on my life?

Keyhole knee surgery is considered a routine procedure and one of the most effective methods to treat arthritis. Unfortunately a rare but serious risk of complication in such a surgery is damage to a major artery. The question therefore is whether the damage arose from a negligently performed operation.

The individual circumstances of your case would need to be considered by an orthopaedic surgeon and a vascular surgeon to determine whether the actions of the surgeon during the operation would be considered substandard. A court will rely on the standard expected as explained by these experts.

If it was established that there were failings at the time of the surgery then you would need to establish this negligence had resulted in your loss i.e. the damaged artery and your pain and suffering. You would need to show that you would not have suffered the nerve pain and restricted mobility had the arterial damage not occurred.

If you were successful you would be able to claim damages for pain, suffering and loss of amenity, as well as for any loss of earnings and expenses incurred.

It is important to bear in mind the statutory limitation periods involved in these types of claims which dictate how long you would have to bring a claim in negligence. You would need to issue your claim within three years of the date of your operation or when you knew something had not gone to plan.

Claims in clinical negligence take a great deal of time to prepare involving obtaining medical records, instructing experts to produce reports, exchanging details of the claim with the Hospital Trust’s representatives and negotiating damages therefore if you are interested in pursuing this matter we would recommend that you contact a solicitor as soon as possible for initial advice.