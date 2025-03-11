Legal Eagle: Apply for a Non-Molestation Order if there is a threat to personal safety

Consider make an emergency application to the court for a Non-Molestation Order.

I am currently living with my now ex-partner. We had been together for two years and have one child together, but over the past few months he has been controlling my life more and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He does not let me see my friends because he does not want me to go out the house with other people, and he likes me to stay in the house to look after our child.

We recently had an argument, which led to him losing his temper and smashing our TV, and he threatened to harm me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I do not have anywhere else to live with my young child, and I am unable to work.

We are still living in the same household because the tenancy is in both our names.

I know my ex-partner has family members he could live with and savings he could use to get another property, but I don’t know how to remove him from the property.

ANSWER

Firstly, you should call the police immediately about the threats he has made to harm you and make sure you are safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are legally entitled to not be harassed, pestered or threatened by your ex-partner.

As there appears to be an immediate threat to your safety, you could consider make an emergency application to the court for a Non-Molestation Order.

If granted, it would prohibit him from molesting you, which includes intimidation, harassment and pestering.

Regarding your home, you can also consider applying to the court for an Occupation Order along with your application for a Non-Molestation Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Occupation Order, if granted, would force your ex-partner to leave the property and restrict him from accessing it and living in it.

The court will need to consider the ‘balance of harm’ test.

They will consider who would be most placed at risk of harm if they were not able to continue living in the family home, including your child.

The court will consider several other factors, such as the housing needs and resources of the parties and your child, the financial resources of the parties, and the effect on the health, safety and wellbeing of the parties or children of not living in the family home.

If you are thinking about making an application for either a Non-Molestation Order, or Occupation Order, or both, then please contact Ben Hoare Bell by calling 0191 565 3112.