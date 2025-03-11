Legal Eagle: Apply for a Non-Molestation Order if there is a threat to personal safety
He does not let me see my friends because he does not want me to go out the house with other people, and he likes me to stay in the house to look after our child.
We recently had an argument, which led to him losing his temper and smashing our TV, and he threatened to harm me.
I do not have anywhere else to live with my young child, and I am unable to work.
We are still living in the same household because the tenancy is in both our names.
I know my ex-partner has family members he could live with and savings he could use to get another property, but I don’t know how to remove him from the property.
ANSWER
Firstly, you should call the police immediately about the threats he has made to harm you and make sure you are safe.
You are legally entitled to not be harassed, pestered or threatened by your ex-partner.
As there appears to be an immediate threat to your safety, you could consider make an emergency application to the court for a Non-Molestation Order.
If granted, it would prohibit him from molesting you, which includes intimidation, harassment and pestering.
Regarding your home, you can also consider applying to the court for an Occupation Order along with your application for a Non-Molestation Order.
An Occupation Order, if granted, would force your ex-partner to leave the property and restrict him from accessing it and living in it.
The court will need to consider the ‘balance of harm’ test.
They will consider who would be most placed at risk of harm if they were not able to continue living in the family home, including your child.
The court will consider several other factors, such as the housing needs and resources of the parties and your child, the financial resources of the parties, and the effect on the health, safety and wellbeing of the parties or children of not living in the family home.
If you are thinking about making an application for either a Non-Molestation Order, or Occupation Order, or both, then please contact Ben Hoare Bell by calling 0191 565 3112.