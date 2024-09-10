LEGAL EAGLE: Advice on splitting up the value of a home when couples separate

A shared home can be a complicated part of legal proceedings when a couple separate.

I have recently split up from my partner. We jointly own our house and need to sell it, but I do not know what I am entitled to. I paid all the deposit and pay £100 more toward the mortgage each month. We also have a child together. Will this affect how the money is divided?

The equity in the property i.e. how much is left after the mortgage is repaid and the sale costs are paid, will be divided between you both depending on how the property is owned by you. Property can be held as joint tenants or as tenants in common. The property may also be owned by only one person.

If you hold the property as joint tenants, then you both own the whole property equally and have equal rights to it. The proceeds from the sale will be divided equally, regardless of whether one person has paid more toward the deposit or the mortgage payments.

If you hold the property as tenants in common, this means you own specific shares in it. You each have ownership over your sole share in the property. The documents from when you purchased the property will say what percentage is owned by each of you. If there is no document saying this, then it will be assumed that the property is owned on a 50/50 basis.

Your conveyancing solicitor should have advised you in relation to these options. You may wish to revisit the advice you were given at the time and the papers you will have been sent.

In either instance, if you intend to claim more than you are automatically entitled to, then you will need evidence. You must be able to show that you and your ex-partner intended that you would receive more in the event of separation. For example, if you signed a document stating that in the event of a sale, your deposit would be returned to you fully, together with the additional mortgage amounts paid and then the remaining equity would then be split as above.

You should check your title documents as you may have made an agreement at the time of purchase in relation to this. Having a child together will not usually impact the sale of the home or what is received by either of you in the sale.

However, you may wish to consider whether an application for financial provision or a Child Arrangement Order is necessary to formalise a childcare arrangement.

You should seek legal advice in relation to any agreement in relation to the division of assets to ensure the agreement is reasonable and fair. If you would like more information, please contact us on 0191 565 3112 or [email protected] for advice on all Family Law issues.