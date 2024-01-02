LEGAL EAGLE: Advice on safety of children when former partner starts a new relationship

My husband and I separated two years ago. I have custody of the children and he has contact every other weekend when they stay at his new house. I have just heard that he has started a new relationship with someone that I know has a bit of a bad reputation for getting into trouble. Can I stop her from seeing my kids?

A court order court be required if there are safety concerns surrounding children.

As your husband has parental responsibility for the children, while they are in his care he has the right to decide who they see and spend time with, unless there is a Court Order which specifically prohibits this.

You may be worried about who your ex-partner introduces to your children especially a new partner, however unless there are specific concerns for the children such as their safety or well-being then there is no legal reason why he cannot introduce anyone he feels is appropriate.

As you have shared parental responsibility it may be useful if you were able to discuss the issue with your ex-husband directly, maybe explain your concerns and try and reach some common ground on how new partners are introduced to the children.

If you do have serious and legitimate concerns about the safety of the children, you have a duty to safeguard them and so should seek legal advice immediately. You may be able to apply for a Prohibited Steps Order or vary any Child Arrangements Order that is in place.