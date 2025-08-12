Legal Eagle: Advice on keeping children within the main parent’s care

Protecting children's safety is the most important factor in situations such as this.

My partner and I separated two years ago. We have two children together and he is named on their birth certificates. The children live with me and spend time with him, including overnights. He was supposed to be taking the children on holiday abroad next week. However, the children have recently been returning from family time unclean and hungry, and I am concerned about his alcohol use when he is caring for them. I said he cannot take the children on holiday as he is likely to drink very heavily. He has said he will take them regardless and that he will pick them up from school to go to the airport. I am worried he may also come to the house to take them. What can I do?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you are the children’s mother, you have parental responsibility for your children. You share this with your ex-partner as he is named on their birth certificates.

The most important consideration in any children matter is the welfare and safety of the children. You have exercised your parental responsibility to protect the children from harm. It is important that you continue to do so if you feel that the children would be unsafe in his care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You must take practical steps to ensure the children are not removed from your care. This includes locking your doors and windows, keeping your phone nearby at all times. You should also consider staying with a friend or relative if your ex-partner is aware of your address.

You need to consider who has possession of the children’s passports. If you have these, then this is helpful. However, if your ex-partner has these, then the risk of removal is much higher.

As your ex-partner has threatened to take the children from school, you may need to consider an application to the Court to prevent this. A Prohibited Steps Order would prevent your ex-partner from removing the children from your overall care and control. This includes restrictions on him removing the children from people you ask to care for the children, including school.

The Order could state that he is prohibited from removing the children from the jurisdiction (England and Wales). If this Order is made, you could request that the children’s passports are handed to you, if these are not already in your possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note that as the holiday is next week, you must apply to Court on an urgent basis, if needed, and seek legal advice as soon as possible.

Please contact us on 0191 565 3112 or [email protected] for advice on all Family Law issues.