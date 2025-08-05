Legal Eagle: Advice on appointing a deputy to make decisions for someone who has lost capacity to make them

Power of Attorney specialists can help advise on appointing a deputy.

My family have told me that a deputy might be appointed to act for me. What does this actually mean?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is a deputy? – A deputy is a person the Court of Protection appoints to make decisions for someone who has lost capacity to make decisions for themselves.

There are two types of deputies. A personal welfare deputy can make decisions about medical treatment and how someone is looked after. A property and financial affairs deputy makes decisions about finances, including dealing with property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Court will usually appoint a deputy if decisions need to be made regarding someone’s finances, and they have not appointed an attorney under a lasting power of attorney. However, the Court is generally reluctant to appoint a personal welfare deputy.

Applications can also be made to the Court regarding one off decisions without the need to appoint a deputy.

Who can be a deputy? – A deputy can be a friend, family member or professional with the right skills. They must be aged 18 years or older and have the mental capacity to be someone’s deputy. If a person’s finances are complex, it is more likely that the Court would appoint a professional deputy, who would be paid from the funds of the person lacking capacity.

Anyone applying to the Court of Protection to act as a deputy must show that it is in the best interests of the person who lacks capacity, that they have the skills to carry out the duties of a deputy, and that they will be trustworthy and reliable in their role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any decisions a deputy isn’t allowed to make? – A deputy usually cannot make a decision that they’re not authorised to make by the Court of Protection.

A deputy appointed to make healthcare or personal care decisions on your behalf will usually be able to decide matters such as where you will live and whether or not you should receive medical treatment (except for life-sustaining treatment).

The Court won’t appoint a healthcare or welfare deputy unless there’s a need to make regular welfare decisions. The Court will usually make a one-off decision itself, rather than appoint a deputy, for example, if there’s a disagreement over where the person should live.

What happens if a deputy doesn’t act in my best interests? – The Court of Protection can remove a deputy, or change the type of authority they have to make decisions, if they have failed to act in the person’ best interests or have become incapable of acting as deputy. The Office of the Public Guardian supervise all deputies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Hoare Bell LLP has specialist Power of Attorney Solicitors who can help with issues surrounding Powers of Attorney. To speak to a solicitor please contact us on 0191 275 2626 or email [email protected].