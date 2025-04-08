Legal Eagle: Action to take for a divorce when you have no contact or knowledgeable of partner's location

Action to take when you don't know the whereabouts of your estranged partner.

​I separated from my husband more than seven years ago, and I now want to get divorced. The problem is that I have no idea where he is or how to contact him. Can I still get a divorce?

​You can still get divorced, but there are a few extra steps you will need to take. You should start by doing everything possible to locate your husband, as you will need to show the court that you have taken reasonable measures to try and find him. You could check any old addresses you have for him, contact any of his family or friends or places of work, and search social media.

If you cannot find any contact details, you can still apply for the divorce. Applications can be made online on the gov.uk website. Divorces are now no-fault, which means you do not have to prove either party has done anything wrong or provide any grounds for a divorce to be granted, but you must make a declaration that the marriage has irretrievably broken down.

When you make the application, you will be asked to provide contact details for your husband. As you cannot provide these, you will need to make an application for a disclosure order from the court. Disclosure Orders could be made against the DWP, the Department for Health or HMRC, who must then provide any contact information that they hold for him.

If you are still unable to locate your husband and have exhausted all options, you can make an application for dispensed service. This application will need to be accompanied by a statement setting out all the ways you have tried to locate your husband. If the court accepts that you have taken reasonable measures to locate your husband, it can make a decision to dispense with service. This means you will not have to serve the divorce application on your husband as would be usual, and the divorce can proceed.

NB – It is very important to make a will as soon as possible after you separate from your spouse if you no longer want them to inherit your estate. Until your divorce is finalised your spouse would still inherit under UK law even if you had been separated for a long time.

If the above situation sounds similar to yours or you have another family matter you would like advice on please do not hesitate to get in touch on 0191 275 2626 or via email at [email protected]