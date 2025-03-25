Legal Eagle: A Section 7 CAFCASS report explained

Family Law Court proceedings can order a Section 7 CAFCASS report to be drawn up.

​I am currently going through family law court proceedings and a Section 7 CAFCASS report has been ordered. Please could you explain what this means?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a first court hearing, the court may ask Cafcass to allocate a case to a Family Court Adviser (FCA) to carry out a more detailed assessment of any issues, make relevant enquiries, analyse risks, and make a recommendation to the court as to what arrangements would be in the child’s best interests. This is known as a Section 7 report.

The report will consider the child’s welfare when analysing the risks or concerns raised about the child, a parent, and any other relatives. Depending on the age of the child, the FCA may wish to talk to them to ascertain their wishes or feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court can order a Section 7 report to consider a broad range of issues relating to the child, including: Where the child should live. Whether the child should spend time with the parent they do not live with and if so, on what basis. The wishes and feelings of the child. The home conditions and suitability of the accommodation of a parent. Whether or not the child’s physical/emotional or educational needs are being met. Whether or not it appears that the child has suffered or is at risk of suffering harm.

The FCA will not ask a child to choose between parties involved. However, as outlined above, they will take into consideration the child’s wishes and feelings.

The FCA will write a report advising the court of the enquiries that they have made and provide an analysis of that information. This will include key facts, background information, the child’s wishes and feelings, and FCA responses to any questions the court raised in relation to the child’s welfare needs. The FCA will then make recommendations as to the arrangements for the child and any Order the judge should make.

The court will make a final decision about the arrangements for the child after reading the Section 7 report, reviewing the recommendations made, and hearing from the other parties. The court places a lot of weight on recommendations made within the report. The court’s final decision will be set out in a court order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the above situation sounds similar, or you have another Family Law matter you would like advice on, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] or via telephone on 0191 477 6333.