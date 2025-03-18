A Lasting Power of Attorney is a document which allows another person to help you make decisions or to make decisions on your behalf.

My family has told me that I should make a Lasting Power of Attorney. Exactly what does this mean?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​What is a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA)? – An LPA is a legal document that lets you appoint someone, called an attorney, to make decisions for you. There are two types of LPAs: the health and welfare LPA covering medical decisions and care, and property & finance LPAs covering your finances.

To make an LPA, you must be aged 18 years or older, and you must have mental capacity to make the LPA. The person or people you name as your attorney(s) must also be aged 18 or older and must have mental capacity. Your attorney can be your partner, family member, friend, or a professional. There is no limit to the number of people you can appoint as your attorney. If you have more than one attorney, they can act jointly, meaning all attorneys need to act together, or joint and severally, meaning attorneys can act together or on their own. However, for property and finance LPAs, the attorney cannot be bankrupt or have a debt relief order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What decisions can my attorney make? – A health and welfare attorney can only make decisions for you when you’re unable to make these decisions for yourself because you lack capacity. They may make decisions regarding your routine medical care, moving into a care home, or receiving life-saving/life-sustaining treatment. This is not an exhaustive list. You can give your health and welfare attorney power to refuse certain treatments for you, such as decisions regarding restarting your heart, or blood transfusions. They can even refuse life-saving treatment for you, but only if you state very clearly on your LPA that they can do so.

You can also make advance decisions to try and make sure that healthcare professionals follow your views.

A financial attorney will make decisions about things such as dealing with your finances and investments, paying bills, spending money on your property, claiming benefits, buying and selling property, and more. You can agree to this type of LPA being used as soon as it is registered and whilst you have capacity.

What can’t an attorney make decisions about? – There are certain decisions that an LPA does not give an attorney the power to make, for example: decisions that you couldn’t normally make yourself (such as acting in an illegal manner), demanding specific forms of treatment on your behalf, or refusing basic nursing care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your health and welfare attorney cannot make a decision that goes against any treatment refusals you set out in your advance decision, if this decision is made following the appointment of the attorney.

Ben Hoare Bell LLP has specialist Power of Attorney Solicitors who can help with issues surrounding Powers of Attorney. To speak to a solicitor please contact us on 0191 275 2626 or email [email protected].