KIM McGUINNESS: This is how we can get on target with improving lives and preventing crime

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner learning more from Out There Adventures in their environment.

But thanks to Out There Adventures some local kids from Sunderland have had the chance to fill time this holiday doing these amazing things and more.

If you’ve not heard of Out There Adventures, let me tell you about them. They came onto my radar when they applied to my Operation Payback Fund outlining plans to use outdoors fun as a way of supporting kids and keeping them away from crime. Their plans sounded perfect for a fund that uses cash our police have seized from criminals and puts it back into the hands of local groups who are doing good in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So this week I paid them a visit to see for myself the benefit what they offer is having on kids and their families – and there was plenty to see. There were lots of kids achieving lots of cool stuff. Of course – I was impressed with the skills they were learning – they were certainly better with a bow and arrow than me! But what really struck me was seeing how they have found a place where they are happy, confident and full of self-belief. Some of these kids haven’t had an easy life, some have lots going on at home and for some school just isn’t for them. But there they were, getting stuck into life outdoors and enjoying every minute.

The outdoors really can open up a world of opportunities and if we throw into the mix an incredible team that motivates, inspires, and cares, we really have a winning formula for these kids. The staff believe in them and the kids learn to believe in themselves too. The organisation says it aims to build lasting social impact and I can see how it does just that. And this can impact things at home too. One parent said it wasn’t just seeing a positive change in their son socially, but behaviourally too.

You see, if many of these kids weren’t there shooting bow and arrows, building tools or hiking through the woods, what would they be doing? Who knows. But what I do know is that by working with young people like this we can help build their resilience, push them to thrive and crucially, divert them away from crime and vulnerability.