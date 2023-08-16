KATE OSBORNE: This Tory government is letting down our communities

A shopper leaves a branch of Wilko, the high street retailer facing closure.

I have visited many local businesses, and helped them individually with advice and by publicising their details on my social media. Next month I will be holding a drop in event for small businesses that will offer them a wide range of support from financial, grant applications, advice, digital support and ways to help them through this cost of living crisis.

Recently I was saddened to learn that Pelaw Coffee, a family run business in the community and a real favourite of mine, closed its doors permanently.

Times are really tough for many of our local businesses and they are facing difficult challenges with sky-high energy bills as well as rising daily running costs. With little support from national government I am doing all I can to help.

It’s not just local small businesses who are struggling though.

Just last week, the latest high street casualty, Wilko, fell into administration, including the Jarrow store in the Viking Centre.

After 13 years of a Conservative Government, more and more high street stores are struggling to stay afloat with many being forced to close or go bust.

My main priority is for all workers and their families who are already struggling to pay their bills due to the cost-of-living crisis and now there are around 12,000 workers at Wilko stores across the country who are at risk of losing their jobs.

I have contacted the Chief Executive of Wilko asking them to provide assurances that they will do everything they can to support all workers and to try and find a buyer for the stores.

In this area, unemployment is at a worryingly high 6% and the potential closure of a large employer in this area is a cause for real concern. If any workers affected by the closure of the store in the Jarrow constituency need support, please do get in touch.

Countless lives and livelihoods rest on the fortunes of local businesses, and the Government should be doing everything it can to keep them afloat during this economic crisis.

But the Government, not for the first time, is letting down our communities.

It is clear we need a new Government and I’m counting down the days to a General Election because we need a change after 13 years of devastating Tory austerity.

Labour have already pledged to cut business rates and energy bills for small businesses, stamp out late payments, and tackle anti-social behaviour in an attempt to crack down on crime targeting small businesses.