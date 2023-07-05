KATE OSBORNE: Our NHS used to be the best in the world - now it’s in danger of collapsing

Kate fears the NHS is on the brink of collapse.

Last week, I tested positive for Covid and was sadly unable to attend the Citizens Assembly South Tyneside (CAST) Question Time in Boldon and the much-loved annual South Tyneside Summer Parade, two brilliant events I was looking forward to attending for some time.

One of the issues I was looking forward to speaking about at the CAST Question Time was the future of our NHS.

Yesterday marked the 75th anniversary of our NHS – a much-loved national institution. Throughout our lives, nearly everyone has had some sort of interaction with our NHS and stories that they can reflect on, whether that be from the birth of their children to the death of a loved one or seeing a GP.

Our NHS used to be the best in the world but it’s in danger of collapsing because it simply doesn't have enough funds, beds, social care or staff.

The NHS is not being funded properly, services are being privatised and there is a huge backlog of patients - a backlog that existed pre-Covid due to the systematic destruction of services from successive Tory Governments. A backlog caused by the continued push to force people to go private - not to improve care - but for profit.

Locally, we have seen the impact on NHS services, with some struggling to cope and others being threatened with closures as we have seen at South Tyneside Hospital. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has campaigned against cuts to our health services, your efforts are valued and appreciated. I work closely with the Save South Tyneside Hospital campaigners so I know all about their wonderful efforts and tireless work over the past seven years. As well as nationally working with SOS NHS and Keep Our NHS Public to do all I can to speak up for NHS staff and services.

We can’t go on like this any more – our NHS will not survive much longer if we do not start reversing the damage that large-scale privatisation is doing. We must invest in our NHS and renationalise the services that have been hived off to private companies. We must give staff a pay rise, staff morale is at an all-time low, yet this government refuses to act to deal with staff retention or with the crisis in social care that is having such an impact on the NHS.

I am also still coming to terms with last week’s announcement by the Boundary Commission that the historic Jarrow constituency is to be renamed ‘Jarrow and Gateshead East’ – giving us no chance to make representations against this decision.

I welcome the two new Gateshead wards that have been added to the Jarrow constituency although I am sad to lose the Cleadon and East Boldon ward to South Shields.

The Jarrow constituency has a rich history, from shipbuilding to the famous Jarrow Crusade, and we must do everything in our power to keep it that way.

