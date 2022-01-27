JULIE ELLIOTT: People are suffering as country is facing a ‘cost of living crisis’

Millions of people will fall into poverty and hardship; hitting the pockets of ordinary people over and over again.

Consumer prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) were 5.4% higher in December 2021 than a year before – the highest rate since 1992 (when we had a Tory Government).

A driver of inflation has been energy prices: between January and November 2021 domestic gas prices increased by 28% and domestic electricity prices by 19% and they are expected to rise more than 50% in April.

The Government failed to properly regulate our energy market, leading to dozens of energy companies going bust, with all of us footing the bill. They have been unwilling to face this crisis.

Labour has set up a four-point plan to support people in this energy crisis: VAT on energy bills should be cut, the Warmer Homes Discount should be expanded and increased, to smooth out the costs of supplier failure, and to create a contingency fund.

It is essential that people are not forced to struggle over the winter months.

These are not the only prices to go up.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices were also up, by 4.2%.

Low income households spend a larger proportion than average on energy and food, and will therefore be more affected by increases in prices.

The increase in National Insurance Contributions from April by 1.25%, changes to income tax and the withdrawal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift are all choices this Tory Government have made – making everyone poorer.

Millions of people will fall into poverty and hardship because of the decisions this Tory Government has made; hitting the pockets of ordinary people over and over again.

The situation is stark in the North East, where 2 in 10 households are classed as living in poverty. In Sunderland, almost half of households with children are in receipt of Universal or Working Tax Credit. Children deserve to have the best start in life, but this Government does not seem to care.

We are also faced with shortages in front line workers, adding to pressures in the NHS workforce and private businesses.

The Tories don’t have a plan to boost skills and jobs for workers in Britain. All five of their flagship policies in their “Plan for Jobs” are failing.

This Tory Government should be working to help the people of Sunderland and this country to make their lives easier. Instead, they are distracted by scandal.