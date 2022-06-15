JULIE ELLIOTT: Our plan would ensure that Britain has energy security

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour’s plan would see us acting immediately on insulation, nuclear and renewable energy.

We want to ensure Britain has energy security, which would ease the energy costs crisis and build a more resilient economy for the future.

This Conservative Government, in failing to secure our energy supply and leaving us exposed to higher global gas prices, has put the burden on households and businesses who are feeling the effects of the much higher costs.

The Chancellor’s recent announcement for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and assistance with bills for households is something Labour have demanded for months, but they have left it so late that the problems have got worse.

The Chancellor has been too slow to act, and it has once again hit the pockets of hard-working people in Sunderland and throughout the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaos in the energy market also comes down to the decade-long failure of consecutive Conservative Governments to grasp the issue and create a secure, resilient energy system.

Two million homes are lacking insulation, opportunities for the expansion of onshore wind and solar energy have been missed, and there has been a failure of market regulation leading to higher bills for consumers and businesses.

They could have done so much more than they have.

Labour’s plan would see us acting immediately on insulation, nuclear and renewable energy.

We would double onshore wind by 2030, double offshore wind by 2035, triple solar power by 2030, and invest in tidal, nuclear and hydrogen.

We would also increase investment in the grid and promote reforms to planning to accelerate the roll-out of cheap, clean, energy; and we need stronger regulation of the energy market to ensure fairness for customers.

Sunderland, given our expertise in renewable energy and green technology, understands the impact that investment in these fields can have.

Our plan would create a stronger, more secure economy which will get the cost of living under control, make Britain more resilient, and lay the foundations for a thriving, dynamic economy in the future.