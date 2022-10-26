JULIE ELLIOTT: Labour will lead us out of this mess with a sensible fresh start

“Rishi Sunak been elected Prime Minister without a vote being cast.”

The month of chaos that saw her crash the economy and send mortgage costs spiral ended with the appointment of Rishi Sunak without a vote being cast.

Liz Truss’s legacy is inflation rocketing to higher than the US, Germany, or France, and a Government without direction. This has put enormous pressure on people simply trying to pay their bills. Mortgage rates have more than doubled just in the last year and the instability of markets has caused uncertainty around pension funds.

Her replacement, Rishi Sunak, is the man who, as Chancellor, watched as the cost-of-living crisis damaged the incomes of working families of Britain. This government’s lack of credibility continues to spiral, forcing ordinary people to pay the price.

Not only has Rishi Sunak been elected without a vote being cast, but his coronation as Prime Minister by his Conservative colleagues is proof they are unable to break clear from the Boris years of rule breaking and truth twisting. Rishi was fined in April for ignoring rules and partying during COVID-19 restrictions. It’s more of the same.

Meanwhile, Labour has plan for change. A Labour government would introduce a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies to finance the support for people to pay their energy bills.

We would ensure the improvement and success of the NHS and our schools so that the valuable public services that help our community thrive are properly supported.

With our New Deal for Working People, Labour will strengthen individual and collective rights at work to achieve a high-growth, high-wage economy for all, and we will introduce an Employment Bill within 100 days of taking office to support those in work.

Twelve years of Conservative government has caused chaos, sowed distrust in politics, and ultimately damaged the household income of so many up and down this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conservative MPs who are responsible for the financial ruin that face their constituents have decided to let Sunak take over power without a say from the British people.