If the PM is going to accept donations for clothes, he ought to push the boat out. I'm thinking Elton John. (AI image created by Dall-E)

This is going to be the best winter ever. I mean, it may not be, but I’m all for the positive vibes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Even walking our two beagles in the rain can be rewarding. Like when they evacuate their bowels in unison (stay with me) within five steps of a dog litter bin! Two poops, one bag. Gone in sixty seconds. Just like the movie, only less Nicolas Cage and more, well, dog poo.

Thanks to a double evacuation, I’m one plastic dog poo bag up on the day. Good for me and the environment. Applying a positive mental attitude can transform your life. I apply it to politics too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I mean, this Labour government is doing great things and all after just four months at the helm. They ended those pesky strikes, awarded pay rises to train drivers and junior doctors and stopped giving millionaire pensioners £200 a year to keep their mansions warm. Okay, I know, not all pensioners are millionaires, but quite a few are and anyway, I’m asking you to look for the positives. The extra £460 going onto the state pension from April. That’s a positive isn’t it?

I’ve seen numerous social media posts complaining that MPs are paid a fortune (the PM’s on £80k) and how their workplace heating bills are covered by the taxpayer. Personally, I think we should pay the wages of MPs and cover their heating and travel expenses. We, as taxpayers, want to be good employers don’t we?

‘Ooh, they’re happy to have their heating bills paid, but then take the winter fuel allowance off pensioners. It’s a disgrace!’

Thing is, there are only a few hundred MPs, but more than 11 million pensioners. I guess scale comes into it. If we insisted that MPs lived the lives of the poorest in society there’s no doubt that they’d sharp understand the hardships being faced by the most vulnerable, but I doubt they’d stay MPs for long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our MPs should be up there with rock stars and Premier League footballers. In fact, I’m all for billionaire donors dishing out palatial pads and funding the clothing allowance of our ministers. Gives the MPs a boost, makes their lives easier, and costs the taxpayer nothing.

The biggest disappointment for me was, after being gifted more than £2,000 for glasses, the PM ended up looking like Harry Potter. Think of the positive vibes that having a PM going the full Elton John at Question Time could give the country. Sir Keir should try it. Now that would make it the best winter ever…