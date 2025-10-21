Graham Low: Why parkruns are the perfect motivation boost this autumn

Dozens of runners turned taking part in a parkrun in Sunderland.

At this time of year, it’s easy to lose motivation. The mornings are darker, the evenings are cooler, and getting out of bed to exercise can feel a bit harder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why parkruns are such a great way to stay active and keep your fitness routine going through autumn.

If you haven’t done one before, a parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5k run held in parks all around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They take place every Saturday morning and are open to everyone.

You don’t need to be a fast runner.

You can jog, walk, or even push a buggy.

It’s all about taking part and getting your weekend off to a positive start.

The best thing about parkruns is a community.

You’re surrounded by friendly, supportive people who all have the same goal – to move, feel good, and start the day right.

It gives you something to look forward to each week and helps you stay consistent, even when your motivation dips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also a great way to get some fresh air and daylight, which is so important for your mood and energy levels during the darker months.

That feeling of finishing the run and heading home knowing you’ve already achieved something by 10am is unbeatable.

Here are some popular parkruns around the Sunderland and Seaham area you could try:

Sunderland Parkrun at Silksworth Sports Complex

Herrington Country Park Parkrun near Penshaw Monument

Fulwell Quarry (Dene) Parkrun in Sunderland North

Riverside Parkrun in Chester-le-Street

Heritage Coastal Path Parkrun in Seaham

Cotsford Fields Parkrun in Horden

If you’ve fallen out of your routine or you’re struggling to find motivation, give one a go this weekend.

You’ll be surprised how much better you feel afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you enjoy that community feeling, come along to one of our East Coast Fitness group workouts at Seaham Marina.

Just like parkruns, our sessions are full of friendly people who support and motivate each other to keep moving and feel their best.

Parkrun was founded on October 2, 2004, by Paul Sinton-Hewitt.

The first event, then called the Bushy Park Time Trial, took place in Bushy Park, London, with 13 runners and five volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2008, with six events in operation and growing weekly participation, the name was officially changed from ‘Time Trial’ to parkrun to appeal to a wider audience, including non-traditional runners.

They are now operational right across the country.

WORKOUT

Weekend Boost: 10-Minute Cardio Circuit

If you’re looking to stay motivated and keep your energy high, this quick 10-minute cardio circuit is perfect. It’s a great way to warm up before a Park Run or use on days you can’t make it to the park. Just 10 minutes can lift your mood, get your heart pumping, and remind you how good moving feels.

Instructions:

Each exercise: 45 seconds work, 15 seconds rest

Complete 2 rounds

Take extra rest if needed

I recommend doing a warm-up before and a cool-down stretch after

Exercises:

Squat Jumps

Mountain Climbers

Skater Hops

Burpees

High Knees

RECIPE

Peanut Butter & Banana Overnight Oats

Perfect for refuelling after your Park Run!

Ingredients (serves 1):

50g rolled oats

200ml semi-skimmed milk (or almond milk)

1 tbsp natural peanut butter

½ banana, sliced

1 tsp honey (optional)

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp Greek yoghurt

A few chia seeds or crushed nuts for topping (optional)

Method:

In a bowl or jar, mix together the oats, milk, peanut butter, honey, and cinnamon.

Stir in half of the banana slices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cover and leave in the fridge overnight (or for at least 4 hours).

In the morning, give it a stir and top with Greek yoghurt, the rest of the banana, and chia seeds or nuts.

Why it’s great: This recipe gives you a perfect balance of carbs, protein, and healthy fats to refuel your muscles and keep your energy up for the rest of the day. It’s easy to prep the night before your Park Run, so breakfast is ready to grab as soon as you get home.