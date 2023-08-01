FEELING GOOD: Even something as simple as walking can cause you pain

​Now, on the face of it, walking appears to be a really safe way to keep fit and active and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re being kind to your knees by doing it regularly.

But, there are a few things I’d like you to know about walking to make sure your walk is as enjoyable, as healthy and as comfortable as possible.

We are treating a LOT of patients at the Paul Gough Physio Rooms right now who are suffering from knee pain.

So here goes: how strong and flexible your lower back is will affect how painful your knees become if you’re a regular walker. Also important is the surface you walk or run on, such as a hard or uneven surface, or a soft piece of grassland. And the one most people don’t know about… what you choose to wear on your feet. So let’s talk about the latter - and make sure you know everything you need to know about it to protect yourself as best you can.

OK, if you enjoy a gentle evening stroll along the sea front, or around the park, then a simple pair of cushioned trainers will do. But be careful with your choice as some of the fashionable plimsoll-style trainers offer very little support for your ankles and feet and will mean that your knee joint is likely to be moving around a little too much. If that happens, your knee bones will rub together, causing the wear and tear to increase.

The problem is you’ll never know it’s happening, at least not until you see some swelling or feel heat coming from your knee. I assure you, your knee is under much added stress if your footwear isn’t protecting it by absorbing some shock from the pavement and keeping it in a steady position.

A similar thing can happen if you wear flip-flops or sandals. Don’t be surprised if after wearing flat sandals all day, you suddenly develop a pain in and around the back of your ankle. If you do, it’s a good sign that you’ve irritated your Achilles tendon – which can be a long-term problem. And if you’re already suffering from a bad or stiff lower back, or have arthritic knees, it’s best to avoid hilly and uneven surfaces completely and they put extra pressure, stress and demands on your body.