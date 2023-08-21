CHILDLINE: Young people don’t need to worry in silence over their exam results

Here in the North East and across the country, young people are about to receive their A-Level or GCSE results, and in households across the UK young people will have mixed feelings ahead of finding out how they’ve done.It’s perfectly natural for young people to feel anxious about exam results, and many feel that the grades they receive in coming weeks will have a major effect on the rest of their lives. That can be a daunting prospect, even if it’s not strictly true – exams can be retaken, and further education and employment isn’t as reliant on test results as it once might have been.The most vital thing for young people who are experiencing this anxiety to remember is that they don’t need to worry in silence.Childline is available to them 24/7 both online and over the phone, of course, but we’d also urge anyone reading this to remember they can also help their children who may be feeling apprehensive about their exam results.Reassure them that they can speak to you about their concerns, and that even if they don’t get the results they need, there are options they can take.If they don’t want to speak to a parent or carer, remind them they can speak to their friends, teachers or career advisors, and Childline’s trained counsellors in confidence on 0800 1111.The Childline website – www.childline.org.uk – also has a moderated Message Board area where they can speak to others their own age and find out how they are dealing with similar issues.Our website is also packed with resources which can help young people deal with anxiety, including the Artbox which lets them write or draw to communicate their feelings, and the Calm Zone which has tools and exercises to help them when they are feeling overwhelmed.Any adults reading who would like advice on supporting young people on this or any other matter can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000, email [email protected] or visit www.nspcc.org.uk