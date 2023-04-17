CHILDLINE: We all have a role to play in helping to keep children safe when online

One in every five people using the internet in the UK is a child. They use the internet to learn, to keep in touch with friends and family, and to enjoy online gaming. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Almost three-quarters of Childline’s counselling sessions now take place online rather than over the phone. And thousands of children use our moderated message boards to speak to other young people about any fears, concerns or thoughts they’re struggling with, and find out how others have dealt with similar situations.

But we know there are risks with children using the internet, including being targeted by sexual offenders. In some cases, children might keep this abuse to themselves rather than share it with a parent or carer.

Some might be afraid of how their parent or carer may react to finding out about their online experience, and they may feel ashamed about what has happened. Some may not realise that what they have experienced is abuse.

It is so important that we can encourage young people to speak openly and honestly about what’s worrying them. Our advice is for parents and carers to have regular conversations with their children about their favourite games, apps and their online life, and not to wait until they think something might be wrong. If a child knows a parent or carer is engaged, they’ll be more confident about speaking up early about their concerns.

If a young person reveals they’ve experienced something online that has upset or worried them, it’s important to reassure them it’s not their fault. Explore any steps that can resolve the issue together – whether that’s as simple as muting, blocking or reporting an account, or speaking to the authorities.

