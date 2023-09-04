CHILDLINE: The return to school can take a bit of time to adjust for some children

It can be daunting for some children going back to school after a long, summer break. Photo by Emmanuel Dunand via Getty Images

But some may feel uneasy about returning to school, returning to bullies, challenging studies, and the daily routine.

It’s good for parents and carers to keep talking to children about school, even if nothing seems wrong. If a child does seem anxious about returning to school, there are ways to help them.

Remind them it’s okay if they don’t feel comfortable at first. The first few days may seem unusual, and it can take time to readjust after a break.

Writing down worries can be a positive first step, as it helps them visualise problems and gives parents valuable insight as well. Parents can suggest they write a list of things they like about school, followed by a list of things that concern them and discuss ways to cope with each concern.

Ask them about their day but be patient – they might not want to talk now but may want to eventually. By having frequent conversations even when nothing is wrong, you’re offering reassurance and a safe place to turn if they’re worried.

If they’d rather speak to one of our Childline counsellors than a parent or teacher, we’re here around the clock and so is the Childline website.

The site has lots of useful activities and tools which can help their mood or offer them advice, like the Art Box, tips about making friends, and the Mood Journal to explore their feelings and experiences.

If they want to speak to others their own age, there are moderated message boards on the Childline website where they can talk to other young people and find out how they have dealt with similar worries.

Sometimes, just realising they’re not the only ones who feel a certain way can be a massive help. Many children and young people who have used the service have said our message boards are a great place to seek peer support in a safe and moderated way.