CHILDLINE: The importance of understanding social media's impact on young people's self-image

Social media has made a huge impact on how we interact and communicate with others.

For children and young people today, social media is a hugely important part of everyday life.

In the coming weeks and months, social media will be filled with adverts and articles talking about getting ‘beach body ready’ and ‘getting in shape for the summer’, and all of this could affect young people’s self-image.

Our Childline counsellors hear from young people here in the North East and across the country every day who are worried about how they look and how they feel they should look to ‘fit in’ – many of whom are experiencing eating disorders and need help or support.

Mental and emotional health and wellbeing was one of the top five reasons for young people to contact our Childline service in the last 12 months, as was online and offline bullying.

Our advice to children and young people who are worried or upset about something they have experienced on social media would be to block and report the user or post and tell a friend or trusted adult about it.

To young people who are worried about how they look in their selfies, we would say this – remember that the sun-kissed selfies shared by influencers and celebrities with millions of followers are usually the result of hours of hair and makeup and digital manipulation like filters, all of which have been applied by professionals.

It is also important to remember that people often tend to share only the most positive sides of themselves on social media, so comparing yourself to others is not realistic or helpful.