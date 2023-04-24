CHILDLINE: Teachers are at the front line of keeping young people safe

They’re on the frontline of keeping our children safe, but that task is getting increasingly challenging.

A survey by the NSPCC and teaching union NASUWT of more than 8,000 UK teachers found 93% of teachers who expressed an opinion said they had seen an increase in the number of safeguarding referrals made within their school over the past year – 56% of them stated that this increase was ‘significant’.

Here in the North East, 95% of more than 400 teachers who responded with an opinion had seen an increase in the last year, and 54% said that increase was ‘significant’.

These represent an increase in safeguarding referrals relating to – among other things – neglect, emotional and physical harm and the sexual abuse of children.

Support for children shouldn’t end at the school gates. It also includes children’s services, police and health providers working together to identify problems before they escalate, effectively sharing information, and putting in place holistic support.

It also extends across the wider community, including families, work colleagues and neighbours.

That’s where our flagship awareness and fundraising day can help.

Childhood Day takes place this year on Friday, June 9, and is a great way for the public to play their part in helping to protect children.

You can support the NSPCC by volunteering at a Childhood Day event in your local community or donating to the NSPCC, and every penny raised really does make a difference.

For example, £4 will help Childline offer a counselling session to a young person, while £24 could pay for the NSPCC Speak Out Stay Safe programme to reach one primary school child, teaching them how to recognise abuse.

There’s also a way to take part with the whole family, with the Childhood Day Mile. You can walk it, wheel it or space hopper it, all funds will go towards the NSPCC’s work to protect children.