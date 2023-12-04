CHILDLINE: Sign up to the Walk for Children fundraiser to show your support

It doesn’t seem that long since children went back to school, but we are now only a few weeks away from Christmas Day.

Childline's Walk for Children fundraiser takes place on December 22 and people are encouraged to sign up.

For most young people this is the most exciting time of the year. But sadly, for some the festive holidays aren’t filled with laughter but leave them facing the prospect of abuse, neglect or witnessing family tensions or parental substance abuse at home.

That’s why it’s vital that Childline is available to all young people throughout December and into the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be able to do this we rely on the support and generosity of people across the North East and the rest of the UK.

We’re expecting a child to contact us every 45 seconds this Christmas, and while it’s free for them to use the service over the phone or internet, each call costs the charity around £4 to answer.

Last Christmas, Childline delivered more than 1,000 high-risk counselling sessions, with 64% of the high-risk calls and web chats during that period coming in after dark.

That’s why the NSPCC and Childline are asking families, friends and colleagues to get together on the longest night of the year (December 22) and take part in a sponsored 5km Walk For Children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone who takes part can embrace the festive season, either by enjoying hot drinks or mince pies on the walk, wearing a favourite Christmas jumper – it’s all part of the fundraising fun.

Signing up costs £10 and participants are asked to try and raise £100 to help fund the charity’s vital work and keep more children safe this Christmas.

You can also use the promo code WALK25 for a 25% discount on your registration fee, and you can find out more or sign up to Walk for Children on the www.nspcc.org.uk

Childline is here to remind children they’re never alone, and our counsellors will be here whenever they need us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can call our counsellors on 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk for our one-to-one chat service.